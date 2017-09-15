New American Funding
Employees say: “Management is always there for you if you have any questions or concerns, making it even easier to express how you want to grow with the company and where you want to. They will support you all the way through it too.”
“I recently had a preemie who was unable to have daycare until he was much older than usual; they worked with me to be able to work from home! I have worked for many big name banks, and this would NEVER had been an option!” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|Tustin, Calif.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|121
|Employees (U.S.)
|2,397
|Web Address
|http://www.newamericanfunding.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|59%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|38%