Navy Federal Credit Union
Employees say: “We are all friends, and we all help each other to create the best work. My manager cares about me and takes time to ask me if I feel overwhelmed and, if I do, how can she help me, and my upper level management (VPs, AVPs) take time to reach out to me to let me know how my work has made an impact.”
“We are encouraged to take advantage of classes/training to advance our careers, which are held during business hours! I am not made to feel guilty about taking a class or showing interest in other departments for my future career growth. The perks and benefits are excellent. I feel they genuinely care about their employees.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|Vienna, Va.
|Company Type
|Cooperative
|# Work Sites
|273
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.navyfederal.org
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|47
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/navy-federal-credit-union/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|68%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|64%