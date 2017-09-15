Nationwide
Employees say: “For me, this company (and my manager’s approach/team culture) allows me to take ownership of my projects, empowers me to make decisions, and trusts me to figure it out and ‘run with it.’ This is the most motivating environment to do great work, making it a great place to work.”
“Nationwide places a great focus on teamwork and having fun. We are encouraged to pursue happiness and wholeness as a measure of success.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|General Insurance
|HQ Location
|Columbus, Ohio
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|Confidential
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.nationwide.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|54
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/nationwide/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|-
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|-