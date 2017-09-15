MSU Federal Credit Union
Employees say: “For me, the best part of my job is the lending authority and decision-making abilities and freedoms I am given. I have earned a high level of trust that allows me to make my own decisions and also helps other employees make decisions, which means a lot to me.”
“An individual may transfer to a department where they have no experience or degree in that area, and the company is willing to provide them with trainings and resources in order for the individual to be successful. They have faith in the employees and don’t feel like each position needs to be defined by a degree.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|East Lansing, Mich.
|Company Type
|Private Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|18
|Employees (U.S.)
|727
|Web Address
|http://www.msufcu.org
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|71%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|70%