Mountain America Credit Union
Employees say: “I like that there are so many women in high positions. It just proves that MACU really does value everyone.”
“There is great cooperation between the different departments. I feel I personally know most employees from upper management down and feel I can contact anyone for assistance.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|West Jordan, Utah
|Company Type
|Private Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|84
|Employees (U.S.)
|1,634
|Web Address
|http://www.macu.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|60%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|77%