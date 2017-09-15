MOD Pizza
Employees say: “Over the years, the idea of giving people second chances or fresh starts has really become a focus for the business, and, as a result, it feels like the whole company is motivated and inspired to continue ensuring that MOD makes a positive impact on the lives of as many people as possible. Stories of inspiration are shared throughout the company on a very regular basis, so we feel connected and are aware of how lives are being improved by MOD.”
“The thing I love the most is I feel like I can be myself here. Everyone I work with is different, but we all accept each other for who we are.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Food/Grocery
|HQ Location
|Bellevue, Wash.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|152
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.modpizza.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|42%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|32%