Miami Children’s Health System
Employees say: “Knowing that I contribute to saving the lives of the children we serve is the most unique and rewarding experience any job can give an employee. Not only do we care for these families in need, but we also truly care for one another.”
“Even as it gets bigger and bigger, it continues to have a focus on the children and each department clinical or non-clinical. The hospital is like home, and the families that we serve are our reasons that we give it our all—that is meaningful to me.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital, Specialty, Services
|HQ Location
|Miami
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|19
|Employees (U.S.)
|3,785
|Web Address
|http://www.miamichildrens.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|74%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|66%