Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Employees say: “The mission, vision, values, and guiding behaviors based on the principles of the Methodist Church are followed and are not just words in our organization. Patients and families are given a great deal of power in the organization’s decisions.”
“I am encouraged by the efforts of administrators to form a council to give employees an opportunity to improve and enhance the services that we provide on a daily basis. It gives the employee a sense of worth and accomplishments and self-fulfillment.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital
|HQ Location
|Memphis
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|123
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.methodisthealth.org
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|92
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/methodist-le-bonheur-healthcare/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|83%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|78%