Mars
Employees say: “As a female, Latin American minority and working mother, I feel that Mars provides me with the flexibility I need (by working from home 2x per week), the recognition I need to progress in my career, and tools and time to continue to improve myself.”
“Mars is a very principle-driven company; its Five Principles are truly lived and not just a paper on the wall. Things like the non-hierarchical, egalitarian nature with open office, no status symbols and/or special treatment for executives, approachability of any level, focus on associate and engagement, etc. make this company a great place to work.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Sector
|Food Products; Beverages and Tobacco
|HQ Location
|McLean, Va.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|73
|Employees (U.S.)
|13,193
|Web Address
|http://www.mars.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|50
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/mars/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|35%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|41%