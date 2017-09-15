Marriott International
Employees say: “The company genuinely cares about putting people first and taking care of associates. I’m very proud of Marriott’s social responsibility efforts and the work we are doing to help our communities. It makes us all inspired to give back.”
“Everyone I work with is genuine. We work as a team, and help each other when there are challenges. There are no right or wrong answers, and if we make our own mistakes there is support from our coworkers. We greet everyone, no matter who you are—associate, manager, director or CEO.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Sector
|Hotel/Resort
|HQ Location
|Bethesda, Md.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|741
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.marriott.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|33
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/marriott-international/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|55%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|55%