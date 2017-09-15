Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Employees say: “This company is all about finding great people, developing them, and putting them in environments where they will do great things. We have many strong, confident women leaders in this company and just as important, strong male leaders who recognize passion and leadership regardless of gender, sexual orientation, age, etc.”
“Management takes genuine interest in what makes each of us different. We even talk together as teams and with our managers about how we work best. The company sponsors Nine Doors, a program to learn about how we work most effectively and how others should best work with us.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Sector
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|116
|Employees (U.S.)
|8,142
|Web Address
|http://kimptonhotels.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|14
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/kimpton-hotels-restaurants/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|46%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|45%