JM Family Enterprises
Employees say: “Although I am fairly new and starting at an entry-level position, everyone has made me feel welcome and shows genuine interest in getting to know one another. This can be attributed to Jim Moran creating the company culture here that the associates were the most important asset to the company and should treat each other as we would family through our core values—consideration, cooperation, communication, innovation and accountability.”
“Being given this opportunity to move from basically a blue-collar job, working in the corporate salon, into the office workforce has been amazing, and I count my blessings daily. I was welcomed with open arms and was completely supported by my management team and the other associates in my area.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Sector
|Automotive
|HQ Location
|Deerfield Beach, Fla.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|26
|Employees (U.S.)
|4,123
|Web Address
|http://www.jmfamily.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|55
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/jm-family-enterprises/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|38%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|34%