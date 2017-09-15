Intuitive Research and Technology
Employees say: “The owners have incredible ethics and flow that down in their expectations of employees. They hire people based on their abilities, not just the job they are applying for; therefore by keeping this practice, they have never had a layoff.”
“Intuitive’s leaders and employees are uniquely invested in the community. Our employees are committed to giving back through local charities, reading to children at local schools, and volunteering with the elderly.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Engineering
|Sector
|HQ Location
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|1
|Employees (U.S.)
|324
|Web Address
|http://www.irtc-hq.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|33%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|32%