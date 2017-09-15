Intuit
Employees say: “Intuit provides so many opportunities for learning and development to ALL employees from becoming an innovation catalyst to attending or facilitating lean start-ins and D4D sessions to taking classes to grow leadership skills and develop an executive presence. You could spend your entire career at Intuit and continue to evolve, learn, and do different jobs.”
“I love that their motto is ‘Bring yourself to work.’ No matter what is going on in your life, you are welcomed by your team and made to feel like you are cared for while your team rallies behind you to support and encourage you in anyway they can. My team has been an extension of my family. This company has made me feel like they are in my corner to watch out for me and empower me in my career as I have returned from maternity leave. I feel like this company does everything they can to support moms in the workforce.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Software
|HQ Location
|Mountain View, Calif.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|12
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.intuit.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|13
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/intuit/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|42%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|41%