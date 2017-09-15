Navy Federal Credit Union
Delta Air Lines

100 Best Workplaces for Women 2017

See our methodology and credits

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work surveyed over 400,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on four factors:

Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively women rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, including ethical leadership, respectful and fair workplace interactions, great benefits and development, and strong caring and personal support.

Comparison to Colleagues. We compared women's results on all survey questions to that of their male colleagues. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where the data showed women often lag their peers, such access to leaders and information, and recognition for their work.

A Consistent Experience Within a Diverse Group. We analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all women, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Representation. We took into account how well women were represented in each organization—in the workforce as a whole, as well as in management and executive positions.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and women's results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 women to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces.

In recent years, U.S. companies have made big strides in creating office cultures that cater to the female half of their workforce. Flexibility, paid leave, and no harassment are just the beginning, though. For our annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed thousands of women at companies across the country and crunched the numbers to create this list of workplaces that go above and beyond for their female employees. For more about this ranking and how it was compiled, click here.

9.

Intuit

Courtesy of Intuit Inc.

Employees say: “Intuit provides so many opportunities for learning and development to ALL employees from becoming an innovation catalyst to attending or facilitating lean start-ins and D4D sessions to taking classes to grow leadership skills and develop an executive presence. You could spend your entire career at Intuit and continue to evolve, learn, and do different jobs.”

 

“I love that their motto is ‘Bring yourself to work.’ No matter what is going on in your life, you are welcomed by your team and made to feel like you are cared for while your team rallies behind you to support and encourage you in anyway they can. My team has been an extension of my family. This company has made me feel like they are in my corner to watch out for me and empower me in my career as I have returned from maternity leave. I feel like this company does everything they can to support moms in the workforce.” Read the Great Place to Work review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Sector Software
HQ Location Mountain View, Calif.
Company Type Public
# Work Sites 12
Employees (U.S.) Confidential
Web Address http://www.intuit.com
Best Companies yes
Best Companies Rank 13
Best Companies URL http://fortune.com/best-companies/intuit/

Women in the Organization
% of Women in the Company 42%
% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions 41%
Fortune's Take On Intuit
  • 7 Companies With Great Wellness Programs
    Lily Martis August 17, 2017 10:00 am EDT
    These companies go the extra mile to promote health, happiness, and productivity.
  • The 25 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area
    Fortune Editors April 26, 2017 7:00 am EDT
    This ranking might surprise you.
  • This Entrepreneur Is Ranking Tech Companies on Diversity
    Claire Zillman April 10, 2017 11:35 am EDT
    Stephanie Lampkin wants to show "the real differentiation” between Silicon Valley companies.
  • 10 Top CEOs on What's Changing About the World of Work
    Laura Entis March 27, 2017 6:00 am EDT
    “When I first started at Deloitte 30 years ago, I had no computer, fax machine, voicemail or email.”

