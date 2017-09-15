Hyland
Employees say: “Hyland is a unique place to work as they care very much about you and your family on a personal level, as well as on a professional level. Hyland provides the amenities at work to take care of all the things you need to do after work, so you can focus on your family when you go home.”
“The focus on the employees as people and not workers is what makes this a unique work experience. I feel that my goals—fitness, educational, personal, and career—matter and that I only need to show an interest to have resources made available to me for whatever it is that I choose to do.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Software
|HQ Location
|Westlake, Ohio
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|9
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.onbase.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|75
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/hyland/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|34%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|30%