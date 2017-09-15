Hyatt
Employees say: “Hyatt has made me feel valued because they never give up on me. If they see that a position is not the best fit, they give me the opportunity to try another position and see if I would be more successful there.”
“Hyatt does a great job at aligning its values without being stiff. It still allows for everyone to be themselves and be comfortable while taking care of each other and the guests.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Sector
|Hotel/Resort
|HQ Location
|Chicago
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|155
|Employees (U.S.)
|41,284
|Web Address
|http://www.hyatt.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|32
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/hyatt/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|51%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|51%