Horizon Media
Employees say: “Horizon truly encompasses their mantra of ‘business is personal.’ They really have a way of making every employee feel like they are someone here.”
“It’s a company that cares as much about your personal welfare and happiness as it does your professional growth. We believe in a work smarter not harder approach where all employees are on the honor system to do a terrific job.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|Sector
|-
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|2
|Employees (U.S.)
|1,800
|Web Address
|http://www.horizonmedia.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|65%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|62%