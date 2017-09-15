Hilton
Employees say: “My boss knows my abilities and thinks of me for new projects, which have allowed me to grow. She knows I wouldn’t be the type to volunteer in front of an audience, so there isn’t any pressure to do that.”
“I feel that my work here is appreciated; I am often told how great of a job I am doing by management. As I learned more, they were applauding me for it. The fact that you’re exposed to such a diverse crowed of people because people travel from all over the world is amazing. It has showed me that there are so many opportunities and has really opened my eyes to how I can start to build a career here. I am also so shocked and appreciative of all of the benefits an employee gets from this company. Hilton is a great company and I see myself staying with them for years to come.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Sector
|Hotel/Resort
|HQ Location
|McLean, Va.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|342
|Employees (U.S.)
|62,289
|Web Address
|http://www.hilton.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|26
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/hilton-worldwide/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|53%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|50%