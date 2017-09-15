Great Lakes Caring
Employees say: “Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice’s management team has given me the resources to grow and utilize my skill sets. They have encouraged me to find fulfillment in my job and make it a more than a career.”
“Not only does the company provide value to the patients and their families but makes me as an employee feel valuable. I truly enjoy the people that I work with, and I trust the management and executive team to take care of not only me but the company as a whole.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Services
|HQ Location
|Jackson, Mich.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|23
|Employees (U.S.)
|1,838
|Web Address
|http://www.greatlakescaring.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|86%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|87%