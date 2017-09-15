Goodway Group
Employees say: “Goodway Group is a tech company that is over 75% women. We work from home so we’re able to have a very healthy balance of work and life. I’ve been at Goodway for about four and a half years, and, in that time frame, I’ve been able to get married and now am expecting my third child this year. I NEVER could have created this type of life at any job I’ve had previously. Goodway is a better company than I could have ever imagined existed.”
“Goodway Group truly cares about their employees. We’re involved in larger company changes where leadership creates task forces and/or rely on focus groups to provide feedback before making any larger changes.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|Sector
|Advertising
|HQ Location
|Jenkintown, Pa.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|1
|Employees (U.S.)
|413
|Web Address
|http://goodwaygroup.com
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|77%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|66%