Genentech
Employees say: “Even though the company is large and global I never feel out of the loop as it relates to performance, company-wide initiatives, our pipeline, etc.”
“The support that GNE gives to the LGBT community is outstanding. They sponsor events (such as participation and a street viewing suite for SF Gay Pride parade) and give visible support when injustice rears its head.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
|Sector
|Biotechnology
|HQ Location
|South San Francisco
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|12
|Employees (U.S.)
|14,815
|Web Address
|http://www.gene.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|6
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/genentech/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|52%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|45%