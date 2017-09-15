FONA International
Employees say: “In my career, I have made a variety of proposals for new programs, business models, etc. If the idea is well-thought-out and presented with completed staff work, FONA gives a yes. I get full executive support to make things happen. I always come into work thinking that anything is possible, and that I am only limited by my own effort and ingenuity.”
“Our work environment is relaxed and friendly. Management is incredibly approachable and open to hearing what you have to say. We are deeply appreciative of the culture Joe Slawek has created. He goes above and beyond to make every employee feel like they are valued; from the cleaning crew to upper management, everyone is made to feel special. We are all motivated to be better people and give to others.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Sector
|Food Products; Beverages and Tobacco
|HQ Location
|Geneva, Ill.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|1
|Employees (U.S.)
|211
|Web Address
|http://www.fona.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|44%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|52%