First Horizon National
Employees say: “I believe their commitment to career development and mentorship to support their business strategy is unique. They offer courses, lectures, job shadowing, and mentors to help you meet your career goals.”
“We are highly and visibly committed to our communities, and employees are supported for sharing their skills, time, and money with organizations working to make our communities stronger. This company and these people try to do the right things for the right reasons.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|Memphis
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|294
|Employees (U.S.)
|4,300
|Web Address
|http://www.fhnc.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|60%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|44%