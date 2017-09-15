First American Financial Corporation
Employees say: “The majority of our Team Leads and Upper Management make their expectations of good quality work very clear, and they are willing to drop what they are doing (within reason) to help us achieve that standard. If you are expected to do things a certain way, you will also see our management’s work alongside us, reflecting the same methods and instruction.”
“The company encourages family life and work balance. Being a full-time working mother, it is nice to go to a place every day that makes you feel appreciated and that is making a difference.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Home Insurance
|HQ Location
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|711
|Employees (U.S.)
|12,373
|Web Address
|http://www.firstam.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|82
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/first-american-financial-corporation/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|68%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|55%