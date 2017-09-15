Expedia
Employees say: “I’m proud that we have a lot of women in leadership positions at the company. I appreciate the company is forward-thinking and progressive-leaning.”
“I have never before worked in a company where the amount of opportunity within is so comprehensive. ItÍs easy here to get involved in other areas of the business.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Online Internet Services
|HQ Location
|Bellevue, Wash.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|30
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.expediainc.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|51%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|42%