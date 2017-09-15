ESL Federal Credit Union
Employees say: “Unlike any place I’ve ever worked, people are truly happy to be here and are interested in staying at ESL and bringing people they know to ESL. In a time where companies are scaling back and removing benefits left and right, ESL continues to grow, to show their employees they’re valued, and to think of daily ways to live and breathe our core values.”
“I like that ESL contributes to our HSA accounts and hasn’t increased the health insurance premiums in a few years. I really like the yearly health screenings for us AND our spouses because they are free and very thorough. I also like the career development classes offered and the lunchtime book discussions. I have had someone joke with me that ESL is ‘Google East’ because of all the nice things ESL does for its employees.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|Rochester, N.Y.
|Company Type
|Private Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|20
|Employees (U.S.)
|738
|Web Address
|http://www.esl.org
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|71%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|64%