Employees say: “I worked for publicly-traded companies for 25-plus years. Edward Jones as a partnership has a deep cultural heritage that creates a completely different career experience for the associates. There is a greater level of respect for individual contributions and more training, development, and support. As a woman, I feel like my contributions are evaluated without bias and I cannot say that was true at any of my previous firms. Most important of all, Edward Jones has a true commitment to do the right thing for the client.”
“For any person out there who wants to establish, continue or further develop a career; be recognized as a valued contributor to a company; and enjoy a team environment while learning, contributing, and growing professionally—you’ll definitely want to apply and become part of this team.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Investments
|HQ Location
|St. Louis
|Company Type
|Private Partnership
|# Work Sites
|-
|Employees (U.S.)
|39,907
|Web Address
|http://www.edwardjones.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|5
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/edward-jones/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|63%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|20%