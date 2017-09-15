Edmunds.com
Employees say: “There is great investment in our employees’ career paths and personal development. We offer special programs and opportunities including internal internship programs where employees can learn and test their skills on a temporary basis in new areas without jeopardizing their current roles.”
“This is a company that walks the walk when it comes to creating and fostering a benchmark work culture. Our executives are naturally always thinking about making sure their employees are taken care of.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Online Internet Services
|HQ Location
|Santa Monica, Calif.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|2
|Employees (U.S.)
|689
|Web Address
|http://www.edmunds.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|38%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|40%