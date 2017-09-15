Delta Air Lines
Employees say: “My company takes the time to listen to my suggestions. We work in a team environment and my opinion as well as the person next to me has equal weight in a discussion. When we had our power outage that caused disruptions to thousands of travelers, they took ownership and did right by our customers and their employees. When doing damage control, everyone gave it their all because we wanted to not because we were told to do it. That speaks volumes!”
“Delta takes very good care of their employees, and the employees love and respect the company. Because of this, the employees are willing to go above and beyond what is expected by leaders in order to ensure that the last customer is taken care of as needed.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Transportation
|Sector
|Airline/Commercial Aviation
|HQ Location
|Atlanta
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|115
|Employees (U.S.)
|82,431
|Web Address
|http://www.delta.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|63
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/delta-air-lines/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|43%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|32%