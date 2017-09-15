Deloitte
Employees say: “Deloitte focuses on the whole person not just our work skills and contributions. There are a wide range of programs, policies, and benefits that help and support employees with different aspects of their life, inside and outside of work, so that we can come to work as ‘whole people.'”
“Deloitte recognizes and rewards practitioners for their hard work. Rather than waiting until the end of the year to complete a performance evaluation, Deloitte’s performance management process is ongoing throughout the year, which allows practitioners to receive feedback and improve on an ongoing basis.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Sector
|Consulting-Actuarial/Risk Assessment, Consulting _ Management
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Company Type
|Partnership
|# Work Sites
|106
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.deloitte.com/us
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|64
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/deloitte/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|-
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|-