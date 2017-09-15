David Weekley Homes
Employees say: “Mr. Weekley genuinely cares about the employees that work for him and the homeowners who buy our homes. This is reflected in everything we do from extensive training both right after being hired and throughout your employment, the company’s wonderful dedication to charitable organizations, the division presidents they choose, and the employees those division presidents hire.”
“Some companies hire people with no background or experience in the field they are managing over, which makes it difficult for the managers to show empathy or understanding or find resolutions. My manager focuses on the why and the how, sharing his experiences in regards to what has worked for him in the past.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Sector
|Housing
|HQ Location
|Houston
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|22
|Employees (U.S.)
|1,518
|Web Address
|http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|24
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/david-weekley-homes/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|42%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|14%