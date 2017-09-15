CWS Apartment Homes
Employees say: “We have many long-term employees,which shows how much we all enjoy working for CWS. It is like a family here.”
“I’ve never worked in a place like my current job where I feel like I am part of something bigger. We contribute to helping each other and the world.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Sector
|Property Management
|HQ Location
|Austin
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|92
|Employees (U.S.)
|707
|Web Address
|http://www.cwsapartments.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|46%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|68%