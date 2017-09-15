Credit Acceptance
Employees say: “Organizational goals are very transparent, and I believe that every department’s part in achieving those goals is clearly defined, giving each individual an opportunity to contribute to our growth and success.”
“Credit Acceptance is the first company I have worked for that actually stands behind their statement that they listen to their employees. I have seen changes implemented based on the suggestions of employees including myself.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|Southfield, Mich.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|4
|Employees (U.S.)
|1,540
|Web Address
|http://www.creditacceptance.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|43
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/credit-acceptance/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|57%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|44%