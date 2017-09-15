Cooley
Employees say: “It is clear that the people here are truly comfortable being themselves and being ‘real’ people and that they appreciate the same qualities in the people around them. The diversity of opinion, personalities, ages, backgrounds and lifestyles is refreshing, welcoming, and a key reason why we’re successful as a firm.”
“Our bosses make this a very unique place to work because they are some of the nicest, [most] genuinely caring people you could ever meet. I know that attorneys don’t usually have that reputation, but it is true here and it is remarkable. They work incredibly hard, care for their clients, and care for the people who work for them. No one is arrogant or better than anyone else. Cooley is a family and everyone feels valuable, no matter who they are.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Sector
|Legal
|HQ Location
|Palo Alto, Calif.
|Company Type
|Private Partnership
|# Work Sites
|10
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://cooley.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|25
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/cooley/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|57%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|57%