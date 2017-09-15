Concord Hospitality Enterprises
Employees say: “I feel like I can come to my managers with any question, and they will never make me feel stupid. I don’t feel shunned for using vacation days and don’t feel that it is held against me.”
“My managers are awesome, supportive, and thorough. They give us the opportunities to further our knowledge and also allow us to make our own decisions whether its a problem occurs or we just want to help a guest out.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Sector
|-
|HQ Location
|Raleigh
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|84
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.concordhotels.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|52%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|56%