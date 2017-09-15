Comcast NBCUniversal
Employees say: “Recently, I have seen the company improve its consistency of messaging, employee empowerment, and rewarding innovation and support risk-taking.I think you can make your own adventure at Comcast if you are willing to work hard, look to learn something new everyday, and take on new challenges as they come up.”
“Given the size of our company, we’re provided unique opportunities to spread our wings across multiple disciplines beyond our specific business. This type of exposure feels unique and is something that could prove invaluable as I continue to grow into my career.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Telecommunications
|Sector
|HQ Location
|Philadelphia
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|Confidential
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.comcastcorporation.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|-
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|41%