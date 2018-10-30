Comcast NBCUniversal

Methodology

2018 Best Workplaces for Women Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.5 million U.S. employees.

The majority of the ranking is based on what women themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index survey about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compare to men’s reports of the same workplaces. The survey measures the extent to which women report their organizations create a Great Place to Work For All—for example, whether people trust each other and employees are able to reach their full human potential, no matter who they are or what they do. We analyze whether different identities women hold change their experience of the workplace. We analyze these patterns relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical in their industry and region. We also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well.

Fifteen percent of the remaining rank is based on how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, at a minimum, companies need to employ at least 50 women, at least 20% of their non-executive managers need to be female, and at least one of their executives needs to be female.

To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. We review any anomalies in survey responses, news and financial performance to ensure there aren’t any extraordinary reasons to believe we couldn’t trust a company’s survey results. Companies with 10 to 999 people are considered for the small and medium segment; companies with 1,000 or more employees are considered for the large segment.

To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.