Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Employees say: “As I look back over the past seven years at Children’s, I am amazed at what I have been able to learn and do and the relationships I have built. Children’s has been the best organization to work for, and I’m so honored to be a part of it!”
“Everyone rallies together to ensure the best possible outcome for the patient. I feel like I have a strong voice in how my workplace is managed and run.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital
|HQ Location
|Atlanta
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|67
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.choa.org
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|56
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/childrens-healthcare-of-atlanta/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|83%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|75%