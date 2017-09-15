Child Trends
Employees say: “I feel respected here even as an entry-level employee; my supervisor and others are highly invested in my career goals. The company is invested in me as a researcher more than just me as a research assistant.”
“I think management’s approach to innovation should be commended. There is sort of an open door policy with our VP—staff from any level can put an appointment on her calendar to think through new ideas or to problem-solve for existing work.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Sector
|-
|HQ Location
|Bethesda, Md.
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|3
|Employees (U.S.)
|141
|Web Address
|http://www.childtrends.org
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|92%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|91%