CHG Healthcare Services
Employees say: “From the Volunteer Time Off to the CEO’s open door policy, CHG is constantly making sure our needs are met as individuals and that we are happy, healthy, and feel satisfied with our work and surroundings. The leaders here are unlike any other team I’ve ever worked for; they’re an endlessly positive, constant source of advice and motivation.”
“One of our core values is putting people first, and you constantly see this demonstrated in our business. I’ve sat in executive meetings where I’ve seen decisions made that put people before profits.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Sector
|Staffing & Recruitment
|HQ Location
|Salt Lake City
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|8
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.chghealthcare.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|20
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/chg-healthcare-services/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|58%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|48%