Capital One
Employees say: “Growing new practices is highly valued here as we continually look for different and innovative ways to change banking for good. They have allowed me to start and hopefully grow a new group within the design organization based on my experience, skills, passion, and capabilities.”
“Capital One puts a lot of effort into creating a great environment for their employees—making sure everyone has what they need to succeed and accomplish their personal and professional goals. Employees are inspired to serve every customer with the best of our abilities.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|McLean, Va.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|841
|Employees (U.S.)
|41,280
|Web Address
|http://www.capitalone.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|17
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/capital-one-financial-corporation/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|53%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|40%