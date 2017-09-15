Camden Property Trust
Employees say: “Camden constantly tells and shows us how much they appreciate our hard work. They encourage friendly competition, offering opportunities to earn bonuses and be recognized as top performers or outstanding employees.”
“Leaders make a point to keep all team members aware of what the company is doing and where they see the company going. This gives team members a feeling of ownership, knowing that they are part of something larger and can really make a difference with what they come to work to do every day. ” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Sector
|Property Management
|HQ Location
|Houston
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|171
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.camdenliving.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|22
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/camden-property-trust/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|45%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|62%