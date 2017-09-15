Burlington Stores
Employees say: “We are a retailer that has a strong focus on being a caring company and serving a purpose in the community. It’s great to be able to provide our customers with great values, but it’s especially heartwarming to be part of something bigger and make a difference in our local communities nationwide.”
“Upper level management cares and interacts with all employees. Your voice counts. ” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Clothing
|HQ Location
|Burlington, N.J.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|580
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.burlingtoncoatfactory.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|74%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|61%