Employees say: “Build-a-Bear is a place where you are encouraged to give input. You don’t have to hold back on what you see or worry about politics, but, rather, you are asked for input and valued because of it.”
“The company is designed around their employees and has great resources to help each one succeed. With flexible scheduling, scholarship opportunities, and great management, Build-A-Bear Workshop is like a family unit, helping each one of their stores reach its highest potential.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Specialty
|HQ Location
|St. Louis
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|269
|Employees (U.S.)
|3,457
|Web Address
|http://www.buildabear.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|76
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/build-a-bear-workshop/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|88%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|86%