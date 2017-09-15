BH Management Services
Employees say: “BH Management very much believes in promoting from within. BH not only promotes in order to better the lives of their loyal employees but has mentors and trainers in place to ensure we succeed.”
“I feel that my opinions, insight, and suggestions are important to my direct supervisor but also to our top level executive leadership.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Sector
|Property Management
|HQ Location
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|220
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.bhmanagement.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|55%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|91%