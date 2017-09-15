BayCare Health System
Employees say: “I have been with BayCare Behavioral Health for a little over 10 years, and when I became a part of the C.H.A.T. (Community Health Activation Team) in 2013, I’ve never felt more welcomed, appreciated, or cared for.”
“For the first time in my professional career, I feel like I am truly valued for my expertise. Even though I am not a part of the management team, management solicits my thoughts on matters, so I am looked to as a resource and am able to provide strategic direction.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital
|HQ Location
|Clearwater, Fla.
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|340
|Employees (U.S.)
|23,459
|Web Address
|http://www.baycare.org
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|76%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|73%