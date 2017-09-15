Baptist Health South Florida
Employees say: “Employees truly care about each other at a personal level; the senior leaders model this behavior in many ways. This sense of belonging makes employees stay and go the ‘extra mile’ for this organization.”
“I have one-on-ones with my manager every two weeks, and we go over long-term and short-term goals. She is constantly pushing me to do better and advising me on how and what I can do to be a better designer.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital
|HQ Location
|Coral Gables, Fla.
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|78
|Employees (U.S.)
|15,073
|Web Address
|http://baptisthealth.net
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|97
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/baptist-health-south-florida/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|73%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|69%