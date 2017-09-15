Atlantic Health System
Employees say: “There are opportunities to be of great assistance through providing healthcare to our patients and to each other. It is very rewarding, going above and beyond to really make a difference in someone else’s day when they are worried, scared, or uncertain about what is going on. Kindness and compassion go a long way here.”
“This company recognizes our talents, making it possible to escalate positions. This makes us feel motivated to continue preparing ourselves for something better no matter gender, age, or background. I am a proud employee.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital
|HQ Location
|Morristown, N.J.
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|18
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.atlantichealth.org
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|46
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/atlantic-health-system/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|77%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|74%