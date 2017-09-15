Asana
Employees say: “The founders are really committed to not only building a successful company but also a place where employees can be happy, motivated, and supported. I’m very grateful to my manager and the founders for when I came back from maternity leave and asked to work special hours, my manager said that my son is the number one priority and granted my request without hesitation.”
“There’s no sense of “climbing” at Asana. Everyone is given important responsibilities right away and encouraged to develop areas of expertise that everyone (even leadership) defers to.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Software
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|2
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.asana.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|-
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|42%