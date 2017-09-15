Arthrex
Employees say: “I have been here awhile, and the company has continued to keep its culture and to remain a great place to work. The owners have incredible ethics, which affects their expectations of employees.”
“Arthrex is a great place to work because it is full of opportunities to advance in the company and to forward your education if need be. It gives amazing benefits to its employees to live a well-rounded full life.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Sector
|Medical Devices
|HQ Location
|Naples, Fla.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|13
|Employees (U.S.)
|2,559
|Web Address
|http://www.arthrex.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|41%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|31%